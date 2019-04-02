 Discover Nature: Eastern Redbuds | KBIA
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Eastern Redbuds

By 53 minutes ago
  • Clusters of tiny pink flowers adorn leafless, gray-brown branches of an Eastern redbud tree in spring.
    Eastern redbud trees are in bloom this week in Missouri. Eastern redbud flowers are edible and can be fried, pickled, or eaten raw in salads. Watch for new blossoms this week as you get out and discover nature.

Discover nature this week with a walk outdoors, and keep an eye out for blooming Eastern redbud trees (Cercis canadensis).

   

 

Find these small, ornamental, Missouri-native trees in woodlands, glades, and along rocky streams and bluffs, as well as in urban landscape plantings. Young trees have smooth, reddish brown to gray bark which will develop long grooves and short, thin, blocky plates as the trees grow older. 

 

Leaves are simple, alternate, and oval to heart shaped. But before leaves emerge, small, clustered, rose-purple flowers adorn the bare branches. 

 

The flowers are edible and can be fried, pickled or eaten raw. Bees also use the flowers as a nectar source. Several species of birds feed on redbud seeds, and white-tailed deer browse on the foliage.

 

Redbud blooms typically last from late march to early may, but this week is a great time to get out and see their first show of color this year. 

 

Learn more about Eastern redbuds and find places near you to find them in the wild with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide.

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Turkey Vultures

By Feb 27, 2019
A black turkey vulture, with characteristic red head soars on a blue sky with wings spread in a ‘V’ position.

This week on Discover Nature, turkey vultures begin to return to Missouri.

   

These large, black-bodied birds, sometimes called buzzards, are actually related to storks and flamingos. Turkey vultures have featherless, wrinkled, red heads, and are voiceless, except for a few hisses and groans they use to communicate with each other. 

Their bare heads and fee get cold and damp at night, so they begin their days by sunbathing to warm up. 

Discover Nature: Eastern Cottontail Rabbits

By Mar 5, 2019

Eastern cottontail rabbits begin birthing their first litters of the year this week.

   

 

This medium-sized mammal with long ears, large hind legs, shorter front legs, a short fluffy tail and soft fur begins breeding in February. They may birth as many eight litters in a year. 

 

Each litter produces one to nine young – born about five inches long – that will leave the nest after about two weeks. 

 

Discover Nature: Eastern Bluebirds

By Mar 19, 2019
An Eastern bluebird, with blue back and orange and white belly perches near the opening of a wooden nest box.

This week on Discover Nature, Eastern bluebirds begin arriving at breeding locations in Missouri.

   

The Eastern bluebird is a small thrush with a plump body and short, straight bill. Underparts are rusty in color, with white on the belly and under the tail feathers. Its upper body is bright blue in males, and gray-blue in females. 

The famous poet Henry David Thoreau once wrote that the bluebird “carries the sky on its back.” 

A blurry whistled series of notes comprise its distinctive, pleasant song. 

Discover Nature: Paddlefish

By Mar 26, 2019
A paddlefish, also known as spoonbill, swims through blue-green water

This week on discover nature one of the oldest fish species alive today, and Missouri’s official state aquatic animal, is on the move.

   

 

Paddlefish are related to sturgeon and sharks and are historically found in the big rivers of our state. 

 

This large bluish-gray fish with an elongated paddlelike snout, or rostrum, has no bones in its body, and adults have no teeth. Paddlefish swim slowly through water with their mouths wide open, collecting tiny crustaceans and insects in their elaborate gill-rakers. 

 