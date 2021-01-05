 Discover Nature: Shed Antler Hunting | KBIA
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Shed Antler Hunting

  • White-tailed bucks shed their antlers each year at the end of their mating season. January through early spring is the perfect time to hunt for shed antlers in fields and woods near you.
This winter, consider a style of hunting that doesn’t require any special equipment, and has no bag limit. This week on Discover Nature, head outside in search of deer sheds.

 

Each year, between April and August, white-tailed bucks grow antlers made of calcium, phosphorous, and protein. Bucks use these hard antlers as weapons when sparring with other bucks for territory and mates during the fall rut, or mating season. 

 

But from January through early spring, bucks begin shedding their antlers. This relieves the animals from having to carry extra weight when they don’t need it. 

 

Looking for shed antlers is easy. Finding them is challenging. Shed antlers don’t last forever on the ground in the wild. Animals such as mice gnaw on the mineral-rich antlers, and weather causes them to fade and further decompose. 

 

You don’t need a permit to find or possess shed antlers in Missouri, as long as they’re not attached to a skull. January through early spring, searching woods and fields for shed antlers can be a great way to discover nature and enjoy Missouri’s great outdoors. 

 

Learn more about white-tailed deer with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide, and find places to go to search for shed antlers near you with their online atlas

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Recycle Xmas Trees

By Dec 29, 2020
An MDC employee walks across a frozen pond, dragging several cut Christmas trees behind him on a gray winter day.

The holiday season continues, but as we enter the new year and Christmas trees come down, consider giving one more gift – to nature.

  

 

Re-using cut Christmas trees can provide great habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.  

 

Strip your tree of ornaments and consider placing it in a pond. By attaching a rock or other anchor to your tree you can help fish populations by creating natural cover for them… and possibly a new fishing spot for you.  

 

Discover Nature: American Sycamore

By Dec 23, 2020

Now that most leaves have fallen from Missouri’s trees, look for the smooth, white limbs of a giant rising over streams and river banks: Discover Nature this week with the American Sycamore (Platanus occidentalis). 

A living sentinel of our streams, sycamores provide year-round food and shelter for river wildlife. 

Discover Nature: Winter Woodpeckers

By Dec 17, 2020
A downy woodpecker with black and white feathers on its body and a red patch at top back of its head pecks at a yellow-white block of suet in a green wire birdfeeder.

Did you know there are more than 200 species of woodpeckers in the world? This week on Discover Nature, look and listen for the seven species that call Missouri home.

  

 

Hairy, downy, pileated, and red-bellied woodpeckers live in Missouri year-round, while the migratory northern flickers, red-headed woodpeckers, and yellow-bellied sapsuckers are temporary residents of the Show-Me state. 

 

Special adaptations help woodpeckers climb and drum on trees: 

 