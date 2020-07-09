The Evolution And Future Of The American Presidency

How the U.S. presidency became impossible. We talk to John Dickerson of CBS News about why he thinks the job is simply too much for anyone.



Guest

John Dickerson, 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS News political analyst. Contributing editor at The Atlantic. Author of “The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency.” (@jdickerson)

Kimberly Atkins, WBUR senior news correspondent covering national political news. (@KimberlyEAtkins)



Interview Highlights

What did the founding fathers have in mind when they conceived the office of the president?

John Dickerson: “They did so in a moment of panic because their first rough draft of how this thing was all going to go with the Articles of Confederation had turned out to not work out very well at all. And in going back and doing my work for the book, which included lots of interviews with people who are practitioners, but also looking at the history, you see what a gamble this was to rewrite the rules after 10 years. And basically they wanted to inject enough executive control that the country could react in a unified fashion to emergencies and to moments of national security peril.

“Also help connect the states with respect to the economy so that you didn’t have 13 different sets of rules for things. But that the role of the president would be limited, sufficiently representative of the country to do things that only one body and one branch could do. But then would be very limited and Congress would do most of the work. And that’s where that notion of diversity comes in. You have people representing all the different kinds of parts of America and people in America which gives a more durable cast to the laws that then govern Americans. And that was in the original conception of it. Now, the idea that we would filter all of our public questions through the one president would just seem crazy to the founders.”



From The Reading List

Excerpt from “The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency” by John Dickerson

Excerpt from THE HARDEST JOB IN THE WORLD: The American Presidency by John Dickerson © 2020. Published by Random House, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Random House. All rights reserved.

CBS Sunday Morning: “John Dickerson on the example Ike set for ‘The Hardest Job in the World’” — “President Dwight Eisenhower had a particular way of doing things.”

The Atlantic: “What Trump Should Have Learned From His Predecessors” — “Donald Trump should have seen the coronavirus pandemic coming.”

Washington Post: “The president as parent — consoler, protector and, sometimes, failure” — “Throughout our history, presidents have played a parental role for our large, diverse nation.”

CBS Sunday Morning: “Book excerpt: John Dickerson’s ‘The Hardest Job In the World’” — “On election night 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt went to his New York townhouse.”

Washington Post: “Opinion: The ultimate test of presidential character is restraint” — “When one elects a president, character matters above all, or at least should.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

