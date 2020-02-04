Expanded Charter School Bill Goes To Senate

Charter schools may soon be allowed statewide.

In a unanimous vote on Monday, the Senate’s government reform committee passed SB 603, which expands charter school eligibility to municipalities with at least 30,000 residents, as well as counties under charter government. Under current law, charter schools are only allowed in St. Louis and Kansas City.

Charter schools remain controversial. Opponents fear that an exodus of students from public to charter schools would leave the former underfunded. Under the bill, funding would be apportioned based on the number of students in each school.

