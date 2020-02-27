FBI-Involved Shooting In Midtown Kansas City Leaves One Person Dead

Details remain scarce after a man was shot and killed Wednesday while FBI agents and task force officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment building in midtown Kansas City.

On Thursday, an FBI spokesman identified David William Irving, 35, as the shooting victim. Nobody else was injured.

It is not clear if Irving died at the scene or was the intended target of the warrant. Nor is it clear whether he was shot by an FBI agent or by a task force officer working alongside the federal agents.

FBI task forces are frequently staffed with officers on loan from other law enforecement agencies, such as a local police department.

The incident took place at Alcazar Apartments, a complex near 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The shooting did not come as a surprise to Draque Drako, who owns Draque’s Barber Shop on 39th Street, just across the street from the Alcazar.

“Well, the building, I mean, there’s just always people hanging outside, with nothing to do. They seem to be selling drugs, they seem to be prostitutes. All kinds of illegal activity,” Drako told KCUR.

He said at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, he saw two people who looked like law enforcement agents dash into the Alcazar. He heard what he later thought were gunshots, then saw several police cars pulled up near the building.

The show of force drew his attention, but Drako has been in business there for nine years. He said police visit the Alcazar regularly. He said he’s never had an issue with residents but the nearly 150-unit complex is a drag on the neighborhood.

“They really take away from what this part of town has offered. It's right in the heart of Westport,” Drako said. “I run a respectable, legitimate business. I've been here nine years and my business really seemed to fly, but I feel like this building across the street is really impeding my ability to grow in success.”

The FBI is leading an investigation into the shooting. Officials with the Kansas City Police Department said they're assisting in the investigation.

“The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents seriously,” FBI Special Agent Dan Netemeyer said. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

Jodi Fortino is a KCUR news intern. Frank Morris and Chris Haxel contributed to this report.

