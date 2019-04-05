Free Gardening Calendar From MU Extension Offers Dates, Tips On When To Plant In Missouri

It’s officially Spring, and the University of Missouri Extension has released a planting guide to help you know how and when to plant certain vegetables.

The “Vegetable Planting Calendar” provides a list of planting dates and varieties of vegetables that tend to do well when planted in southwest Missouri.

According to a press release from the MU Extension of Southwest Missouri, the calendar shows the varieties that are the most resistant to disease and that provide the best yield and quality in Missouri.

The guide also has information on how much seed to purchase for a 100-foot row, how deep to plant the seeds and how much space to keep between rows.

To request a copy of the guide you can contact the Master Gardner Hotline at 417-874-2963 or download the file at www.extension2.missouri.edu

