Free Mental Health Services Now Available to Boone County Essential Workers

Essential workers in Boone County can now receive free mental health services through HeartSpace Clinic.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, counselors, caseworkers, social workers, teachers and people working in other essential roles in the medical and healing fields who have dealt with the impact of COVID-19 are eligible.

The services are being funded by the Boone County Community Health and Medical Fund, according to a news release from the Boone County Commission.

Essential workers can take advantage of individual therapy sessions, group services and a warm line, (573) 355-2568, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

