The 63106 ZIP code houses some of St. Louis’ most vulnerable residents. Located just north of downtown, it includes the largely African American St. Louis neighborhoods of Old North, Carr Square, Columbus Square and Jeff VanDerLou. A Washington University study famously found an 18-year gap in the life expectancy of its residents compared to the largely white, affluent denizens of Clayton’s 63105 ZIP code.

Richard Weiss wasn’t content to keep the story in the realm of statistics. Throughout the pandemic, he’s led a team of freelance journalists as they delve deeply into the lives of 63106 residents. Sponsored by Weiss’ nonprofit racial equity storytelling collaborative Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson, the 63106 Project has published stories in publications from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to the Riverfront Times (and even, yes, St. Louis Public Radio).

The latest installment of the project features Misha Marshall, a medical technician who lives in the Columbus Square neighborhood with her elderly parents, sister and two children. Written by Leyla Fern King, a senior at John Burroughs School, it appears in both the Jewish Light and the St. Louis American.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Weiss, King and Marshall will discuss the project, the complicated realities of life in the 63106 ZIP code and the role journalism plays in telling the stories of St. Louis residents on both sides of the Delmar Divide.

