Friday: Black Officers Union Discusses Criticism Of County PD’s Approach To Diversity, Inclusion

In mid-December, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page touted his police department’s promotion of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber as a key step toward thoughtful change within the department. The news that Wildhaber will lead a new diversity and inclusion unit came in the wake of a $20 million verdict in Wildhaber’s favor — after a jury agreed that county police had discriminated against the gay officer because of his sexual orientation.

But the Ethical Society of Police, which represents many black officers in the St. Louis region, soon put out a statement that was significantly less enthusiastic.



“The head of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit should have a strong history of being a champion for racial diversity, inclusion, equity and demonstrated the prerequisites that would lead him/her to be selected as the most qualified employee,” ESOP’s statement reads in part. “It is from that lens that we are extremely disappointed with Chief Jon Belmar’s selection for the Diversity and Inclusion Commander.

“The fact that there was no selection process held for such an important assignment signals to us the lack of sincerity in the Department's commitment to address diversity and inclusion for all of its employees.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with St. Louis police Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of ESOP. The talk show team has also reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department for comment.

