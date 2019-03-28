Friday: A Conversation With Former Secretary Of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The events of September 11, 2001, changed how many Americans thought of security – and which security concerns they worried about. But in the nearly 20 years since the attacks, threats to American security have continued to evolve, and the United States has not always kept up.

That’s what former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano argues in her new book “How Safe Are We?” Napolitano will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how American security policy has developed since 9/11 and the ways in which politicians have ignored significant threats like domestic extremism, cybersecurity and climate change.

Related Event

What: Maryville Talks Books presents Janet Napolitano

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019

Where: Maryville University Auditorium (650 Maryville University Dr., St. Louis, MO 63141)

