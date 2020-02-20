Friday: Diane Rehm Discusses Her Career, Advocacy Efforts At Edwardsville Event

This interview will air on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For three decades, Diane Rehm hosted a conversation with America. The Diane Rehm Show grew from a local show at NPR affiliate WAMU to a national juggernaut, with 2.8 million listeners every week. And even after her December 2016 retirement, Rehm has continued the conversation. She hosts a podcast; she also recently published her fourth book, “When My Time Comes.”



Earlier this week, in partnership with St. Louis on the Air, Rehm discussed her career at a dinner hosted by the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation at the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. On Friday’s show, we’ll air highlights from that conversation, including the secrets of her success and her reasons for becoming a passionate advocate for the “death with dignity” movement.

