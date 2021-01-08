Friday: The Knuckles Delve Into Upcoming Music Projects, Theater Roles

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Singer Aloha Misho and rapper Rocky Knuckles entered the local music scene as “the Knuckles” in 2017. On paper, the duo might have seemed to be an unlikely mashup.

“It’s such a crazy dynamic, because we're so different, like complete opposites,” Misho said to St. Louis on the Air. “Even down to the zodiac sign. Like, he's a Pisces, I'm a Virgo. We got to rustle and tussle before we come up with a solution.”

But it’s a dynamic that works. The duo created nearly 300 recordings together that first year alone, which Misho said, “feels like we recorded for at least five years of our career.”

Some of those original works, and new songs, will be on their upcoming project “Good Timing.” They say the vibe is joyous, aimed at combating the “spiritual lows” brought on in 2020.

In addition to the album, set to debut later this month, each artist has their own individual music projects planned for the year. And, the two are also the main cast members in this month’s virtual “Jacked!” The modern-day twist on “Jack and the Beanstalk” is produced by Metro Theatre Company.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, The Knuckles band will join host Sarah Fenske to delve into their latest endeavors.

Have a question or comment for the Knuckles? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

