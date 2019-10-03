Friday: Pet-Friendly Shelters Help Abuse Victims Stay Safe

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Here’s a sobering statistic from the animal advocacy nonprofit Red Rover: Only 10% of domestic violence shelters accept pets. That means many people fleeing abuse find themselves giving up animals with whom they’ve formed meaningful bonds. And sometimes, those animals themselves are at risk for experiencing abusive behavior. Academic studies have found that more than 40% of abused women report threats to harm their pets in addition to themselves. Even so, 52% of victims in shelters leave their pets with their batterers, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.



Those facts have galvanized St. Louis-based Purina. Its Purple Leash Project aims to help domestic violence shelters with pet-friendly options. And it’s already making a big impact at Lydia’s House, a St. Louis shelter that houses battered women for up to two years.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss this ongoing effort with Purina president Nina Leigh Kruger and Karen Kirk, the executive director of Lydia’s House. We’ll also hear from a victim of domestic violence who’s found a new lease on life in one of the pet-friendly apartments at Lydia’s House.

