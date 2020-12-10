Friday: Piano-Grams Bring St. Louisans Much-Needed Cheer Amid A Dreary Year

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Saturday, along south St. Louis’ lively Cherokee Street, it was almost possible to forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a bit. The sun was shining. The businesses along Antique Row were looking festive. Shop owners carefully handed out cookies to passersby. And right near Whisk bakery sat a white van with a bright yellow piano inside it, along with a pianist: Alexandra Sinclair.

Sinclair, who works for the local family business Jackson Pianos, was in the middle of a streetside performance that she and her collaborators have termed a Piano-Gram. Together with Gold Standard Musicians, the piano company is putting pianos on wheels, and local musicians to work, as they build awareness and raise funds for the local organization Places for People.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll air highlights from Saturday’s show, and Jackson Pianos’ founder and owner, Joe Jackson, will join host Sarah Fenske to tell us more about the effort.

Out of gift ideas this holiday season? What about sending a local friend or family member a Piano-Gram?

Let us know if you have a question or comment for our guest. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

