At this year’s Academy Awards a film called “Period. End of Sentence” won the Oscar for best short documentary. The movie focused on the subject of menstruation taboos in India and the story of a group of poor women who banded together to manufacture inexpensive menstrual pads.

The success of the film gave new visibility to what’s often referred to as “period poverty.”

On this edition of Global Journalist: a discussion about period poverty and some of the ways that stigma about the issue affects women from India to Kenya to the United States.

Global Journalist: Ending 'Period Poverty'

Joining the program:

Soumya Dabriwal, founder of the Indian aid group Project Baala

Marni Sommer, associate professor of sociomedical sciences, Columbia University

Anne Sebert Kuhlmann, associate professor of behavioral sciences and public health, Saint Louis University

Sabrina Rubli, executive director of the East Africa aid group Femme International

Assistant producers: Gaëlle Fournier, Annie Le, Connor O'Halloran

Supervising producer: Rosemary Belson

Visual editor: Megan Smaltz