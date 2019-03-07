On the surface, Ghana and Egypt couldn't be more different places when it comes free expression. Ghana ranks higher than the U.S. and U.K. by some measures of press freedom, while Egypt's government is now among the most repressive in the world.

Yet Ghana's reputation for tolerance and press freedom has been challenged by the recent killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist who worked on a high-profile probe of corruption in professional soccer.

Meanwhile, in Egypt journalists are facing renewed persecution by a government that brands dissenters as terrorists and leads the world in prosecuting reporters and bloggers for "fake news."

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at challenges to press freedom in Ghana and Egypt.

Global Journalist: Ghana, Egypt Face Assaults on Press

Joining the program:

Peter Greste, a former al-Jazeera correspondent jailed in Egypt for 400 days

Sherif Mansour, Middle East program coordinator, Committee to Protect Journalists

Joel Gunter, reporter, BBC News

Assane Diagne, West Africa office director, Reporters Without Borders

Assistant producers: Gaëlle Fournier, Connor O'Halloran, Megan Smaltz, Samantha Waigand

Supervising producer: Rosemary Belson

Visual editor: Grace Lett