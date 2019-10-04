 Global Journalist: The vape debate goes global | KBIA
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: The vape debate goes global

By 2 minutes ago

Juul and other e-cigarette makers are facing new limits on the sale of their products in the U.S. But internationally, vaping companies are looking to grow.

How governments regulate e-cigarettes varies wildly. In some countries, doctors recommend them as a useful method to quit smoking. In Thailand and other nations, they're banned as a public health menace.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the global climate for e-cigarettes.


Assistant producers: Charles Dranginis, Samantha Waigand

Supervising producer: Trevor Hook

Visual editor: Benjamin Brink

