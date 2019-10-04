Juul and other e-cigarette makers are facing new limits on the sale of their products in the U.S. But internationally, vaping companies are looking to grow.

How governments regulate e-cigarettes varies wildly. In some countries, doctors recommend them as a useful method to quit smoking. In Thailand and other nations, they're banned as a public health menace.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the global climate for e-cigarettes.

Global Journalist: The vape debate goes global

Joining the program:

Linda Bauld, professor of public health, University of Edinburgh

Samrat Chowdhery, director, Association of Vapers India

Ryan David Kennedy, tobacco control researcher, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Ivan Genov, senior analyst, Euromonitor International

Assistant producers: Charles Dranginis, Samantha Waigand

Supervising producer: Trevor Hook

Visual editor: Benjamin Brink