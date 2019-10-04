Global Journalist: The vape debate goes global

Juul and other e-cigarette makers are facing new limits on the sale of their products in the U.S. But internationally, vaping companies are looking to grow.
How governments regulate e-cigarettes varies wildly. In some countries, doctors recommend them as a useful method to quit smoking. In Thailand and other nations, they're banned as a public health menace.
On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the global climate for e-cigarettes.
Joining the program:
- Linda Bauld, professor of public health, University of Edinburgh
- Samrat Chowdhery, director, Association of Vapers India
- Ryan David Kennedy, tobacco control researcher, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Ivan Genov, senior analyst, Euromonitor International
Assistant producers: Charles Dranginis, Samantha Waigand
Supervising producer: Trevor Hook
Visual editor: Benjamin Brink