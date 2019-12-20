 Global Journalist: Venezuela's Embattled News Media | KBIA
Global Journalist: Venezuela's Embattled News Media

Credit European Pressphoto Agency

Venezuela’s news media has been squeezed by President Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarianism and the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

But Venezuela is not Cuba or North Korea. There are still a number of independent and critical journalists trying to cover news – though their job is far from easy.

On this edition of Global Journalist, we’ll hear more about the struggles of journalists in the country – and what Venezuela’s declining media freedom means for its governance.


Joining the program:

Assistant producers: Laura Miserez, Arianna Suardi 

Supervising producer: Trevor Hook 

Visual editor: Kyle McCubbin

