Global Journalist: Venezuela's Embattled News Media

Venezuela’s news media has been squeezed by President Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarianism and the country’s ongoing economic crisis.
But Venezuela is not Cuba or North Korea. There are still a number of independent and critical journalists trying to cover news – though their job is far from easy.
On this edition of Global Journalist, we’ll hear more about the struggles of journalists in the country – and what Venezuela’s declining media freedom means for its governance.
Joining the program:
- Cody Weddle, Colombia-based journalist expelled from Venezuela in March 2019
- Stephanie Rodrigues, Venezuelan journalist and film producer
- Angus Berwick, Venezuela correspondent, Reuters
- Natalie Southwick, Central and South America program coordinator, Committee to Protect Journalists
Assistant producers: Laura Miserez, Arianna Suardi
Supervising producer: Trevor Hook
Visual editor: Kyle McCubbin