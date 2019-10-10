Forty-four years after Spain pulled its colonial forces out, the people of Western Sahara are still waiting for independence.

Much of the territory is controlled by Morocco and about half the indigenous Sahrawi languish in refugee camps in neighboring Algeria.

Yet outside the region, there's little news coverage as Morocco has effectively blocked most independent reporting from territory. On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the Western Sahara conflict and how it has been shaped by the Moroccan information blockade.

Global Journalist: Western Sahara's Forgotten Conflict

Joining the program:

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and international relations, University of San Francisco Nazha El Khalidi, journalist and human rights activist, Equipe Media, Western Sahara Alfonso Armada, president, Reporters Without Borders - Spain Maria Carrión, executive director, FiSahara Film Festival



