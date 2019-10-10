 Global Journalist: Western Sahara's Forgotten Conflict | KBIA
Global Journalist: Western Sahara's Forgotten Conflict

Credit AP Photo

Forty-four years after Spain pulled its colonial forces out, the people of Western Sahara are still waiting for independence. 

Much of the territory is controlled by Morocco and about half the indigenous Sahrawi languish in refugee camps in neighboring Algeria.

Yet outside the region, there's little news coverage as Morocco has effectively blocked most independent reporting from territory. On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the Western Sahara conflict and how it has been shaped by the Moroccan information blockade. 


Joining the program:

    • Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and international relations, University of San Francisco
    • Nazha El Khalidi, journalist and human rights activist, Equipe Media, Western Sahara
    • Alfonso Armada, president, Reporters Without Borders - Spain
    • Maria Carrión, executive director, FiSahara Film Festival

  

Assistant producers: Laura Miserez, Arianna Suardi Supervising producer: Trevor Hook Visual editor: Benjamin Brink Jr.

