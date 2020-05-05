Greene County Receives More Than $34 Million In CARES Act Funds

Local governments are receiving money from the federal CARES Act to help with coronavirus relief. Governor Mike Parson said Monday he would disburse the funds that day.

Greene County is receiving $34,384,836. Christian County is getting $10,393,962. Click here for a breakdown of what each Missouri county is receiving.

Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding under the CARES Act, including $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County, according to the governor’s office. Twenty-five percent of the remaining share goes to Missouri counties based on population.

An information working group, led by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, was formed to help make recommendations on the best use of the federal funding, according to a news release.

The Treasurer’s Office has created a web page to provide updates on the working group and the CARES Act funds.

