Greene County Reports 2 Youngest COVID-19 Deaths In Last 2 Weeks

The COVID-19 death count continues to rise in Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 12 more deaths on Wednesday.

Assistant health department director, Katie Towns, said the youngest was a man in his 20s.

"For a lot of people, this will be a wake up call," she said, "a reminder that COVID-19 does not care about our age."

The other deaths reported Wednesday in Greene County were a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and five men and two women in their 80s.

The two youngest deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in the last two weeks, according to the health department.  It reported 15 deaths on December 30, including a man in his 30s.

Health department director, Clay Goddard, said COVID-19 can impact people regardless of age and how healthy they may be.  He urged everyone to continue to take steps to prevent spreading the illness.

