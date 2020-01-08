Guns, Gambling And The Gas Tax: Previewing The 2020 Missouri Legislative Session

The 2020 session of the Missouri General Assembly, which convenes Wednesday, promises the usual array of legislative wrangling and partisan bickering — all with an election looming in November.

In this episode of Statehouse Blend Missouri, we bring you a preview, which first aired on KCUR's Up to Date on Jan. 6. Host Steve Kraske spoke with Brian Hauswirth, news director of Missourinet, and Jaclyn Driscoll, the statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.



Statehouse Blend Missouri, January 8, 2020

Also in this episode, a word from host Brian Ellison about the future of Statehouse Blend Missouri. The podcast is going on hiatus as KCUR devotes its resources to other avenues for bringing you all the latest political and government news from Jefferson City and around the state.

But don't unsubscribe just yet: We'll occasionally share things here and keep you up to date about what's next.

