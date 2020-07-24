Health Department Launches Mobile-Friendly COVID-19 Site

Columbia residents can now check the COVID-19 numbers themselves through a mobile-friendly information hub, offered by the Health Department.

The hub on its website is an addition to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department's previous desktop version.

The COVID-19 Information Hub includes the number of positive cases, people who have been removed from isolation, people in quarantine and the number of dead.

