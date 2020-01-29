How We Honor Martin Luther King

How do we honor America's most recognized Civil Rights leader, and what does it say about us?

Kansas City has spent the last year in conversation and controversy over naming a street after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We're just the latest city to try and work this out, though. To better understand it, Michelle Tyrene Johnson looked into how three different cities honor Dr. King: Dakar, Amsterdam, and Memphis. Plus, why America has made naming a street after Dr. King a litmus test for racial progress.

Dr. Noelle Trent, director of interpretation, collection, and education, Civil Rights Museum