Hy-Vee Offering Drive-By Flu Shots Beginning Aug. 17

Hy-Vee, Inc. said Tuesday that the flu vaccine will be available inside its pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription and will be offered as a drive-up option between Aug. 17-Oct. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people six months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

In a news release, the company said it continues to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including enhanced cleaning regimens, social-distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

