The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, The Barber of Seville, one of opera’s best-loved comedies in a notable performance from 2007. Mezzo-soprano and Kansas City's own Joyce DiDonato starred as the determined Rosina opposite tenor Lawrence Brownlee who made a sensational Metropolitan Opera debut that evening as the dashing Count Almaviva. Baritone Russell Braun sang the title role of Seville’s most enterprising barber and matchmaker, with bass-baritone John Del Carlo as Rosina’s jealous guardian Dr. Bartolo, and bass Samuel Ramey as the scheming Don Basilio. Maurizio Benini conducted. Il Barbiere di Siviglia will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at Noon CT on Saturday, January 9.



Copyright 2021 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3