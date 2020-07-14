Informational Session Planned For Those Facing Housing Instability In Boone County

COVID-19 related unemployment claims rose to 11,773 in Boone County between March 15 and June 4, meaning many residents are likely to face housing instability when the moratorium on evictions and late fees ends July 25.

An informational meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. July 23 to provide information about the rights of homeowners and tenants. It will also cover which local resources are available for assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities.

Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole said the meeting will provide people with information to “learn how to confront (COVID and housing-related) challenges.”

Information will be presented by:

Mid-Missouri Legal Services.

The city's Housing Programs Division.

The Columbia Housing Authority.

The Voluntary Action Center.

Central Missouri Community Action.

Boone County Family Resources.

The meeting will be recorded on Zoom for those who cannot attend and will be made available on the city's website.