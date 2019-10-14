Intersection - Conversations from the Cambio de Colores

As increasing numbers of immigrants arrive in many Missouri counties and across the Midwest, researchers and community organizers are getting together in the hopes of sharing information and strengthening networks that make a more welcoming community for new arrivals.

A key convener on these conversations is the University of Missouri's Cambio Center. It's celebrating its 16th year - and the center has hosted an annual conference for organizers, activists, researchers and academics at its annual Cambio de Colores conference.

This year, KBIA's Janet Saidi caught up with some of the conference coordinators and researchers, and on this episode of Intersection features some of those discussions. Our guests are Cambio Center Coordinator Veronica Perez-Picasso, Kansas State University's Debra Bolton, and MU Professor Stephen Jeanetta. We also spoke about the research of Nicole Novak.