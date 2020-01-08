January Workshops Welcome Public Input on Forward SGF Plan

The City of Springfield plans to host three workshops this month to encourage citizens to map out a long-range vision for Springfield. KSMU’s Josh Conaway reports.

The city’s long-range planning project is called Forward SGF, and it will chart out what Springfield will look like over the next 20 years.

Randall Whitman, one of the city’s planners, says the issues tackled by this plan will include transportation, land use, parks, infrastructure planning, and more. Whitman says everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.

“When we talk about Springfield, we don’t just talk about those who are taxpaying residents of the city proper," Whitman told KSMU. "We look at Springfield as a community of people that include residents, nonresidents, those who work here, who are employers and employees, or go to school here, they commute in and out. They’re investors. We really want to take the input of anybody who’s willing to come to the table and talk about the betterment of Springfield as a whole.”

The three meetings will be held January 28 and 29 at the Oasis Convention Center, the Ramada Hotel, and the Relics Event Center. More information can be found at forwardsgf.com.



Visioning Workshop Schedule

Visioning Workshop 1



6:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 2020



Oasis Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone



Visioning Workshop 2



2 p.m., Jan. 29, 2020



University Plaza Hotel, 333 S. Hammons Parkway



Visioning Workshop 3



6:30 p.m., Jan. 29, 2020



Relics Event Center, 2015 W. Battlefield

