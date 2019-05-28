Jefferson City Tornado Forces Cancellation Of Special Olympics Summer Games In Springfield

The Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games have been canceled. The games were going to be held May 31-June 2 at Missouri State University and Evangel University in Springfield.

The decision to cancel was made after the Missouri Special Olympics’ Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City sustained damage in last week’s EF-3 tornado. All operations at the building have been suspended.

"With the devastation we received here and all the challenges that come through with it, our staff has wanted to have those games, the board wanted to, but it doesn't make sense with the mental wellbeing of our staff," said Gary Wilbers, board chair for Special Olympics Missouri.

Windows were shattered during the storm, and part of the gymnasium’s roof was torn off, according to Wilbers.

More than 1000 athletes and coaches were expected to be in Springfield for the Summer Games.

