Joplin Announces New City Manager

Joplin has a new city manager. Wednesday, Mayor Gary Shaw announced that Joplin native, Nick Edwards, has been chosen to lead the city.

Edwards comes from Lee’s Summit where he served in administrative positions for the past nine years. He most recently worked as the assistant city manager—from 2017 to 2019—in the city southeast of Kansas City that has a population of 100,000.

Shaw said Edwards has experience with commercial development and working with citizens in strategic planning.

He has a master of public administration degree from Missouri State University and is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University.

His first day as Joplin city manager will be March 16.

