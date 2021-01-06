Kansas and Missouri Congressional Delegations Condemn Pro-Trump Extremists

Members of Kansas and Missouri’s Congressional delegations tweeted that they were safe after pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, and Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, said that they were sheltering in place.

For two months, President Trump has falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him. He urged his supporters to disrupt Senate proceedings to officially recognize Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

On Wednesday, that’s what they did, smashing windows and descending on the House and Senate Floors.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, called what the protestors were doing “shameful.”

Newly-seated U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, tweeted that he stood with Capitol Police trying to protect the building.

So did U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, called for an end to the violence.

In recent days Hawley has been vocal about calling for a challenge to the electoral college certification, though there has been no evidence of election fraud.

In a statement, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, called the mob's actions "disgusting."

"The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country, "Hartzler said.

"This is thuggery and violators must be punished to the fullest extent allowed under federal law. We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R- Kansas, called the insurrection a "betrayal" of the First Amendment.

"The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to peacefully assemble, and I will always defend that right. This is un-American and an utter betrayal of that founding principle. This must stop now."

