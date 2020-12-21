Kansas City Approves LGBTQ Commission To Advise City

Kansas City officials have created a commission to advise them on policies affecting the city's LGBTQ citizens.

The City Council voted Thursday to create the commission, which will include community members appointed by the mayor and council. Supporters said the commission will advise on issues such as economic opportunities, health, safety and quality of life.

The legislation creating the commission had stalled for weeks as officials disagreed on whether it should work with the council or to the Human Rights Commission. Supporters said the new commission was meant to advise the council, while the Human Rights Commission investigates specific instances of discrimination.