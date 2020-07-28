Kansas City Considers New Coronavirus Restrictions

Kansas City is considering joining the St. Louis area in imposing new restrictions designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of statewide restrictions.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet that he participated in a call Monday with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and several Midwestern mayors who are seeing reported cases rise, fueled in part by an increase in cases among young adults.

Lucas said recommendations that were suggested include reducing indoor dining seating capacity and reducing bar hours. Those are among the restrictions that St. Louis County announced it is enacting starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

