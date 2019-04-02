Kansas City Primary Election Results 2019

Tuesday's primary election asked voters to narrow a slate of candidates for Kansas City mayor and city council ahead of the general election on June 18. Residents also voted for school board candidates, and were asked to weigh in on a plan proposed by outgoing Mayor Sly James to fund pre-kindergarten education with a ⅜ cents sales tax that would generate $30 million a year for the next ten years.

Below are unofficial results from the those races, as well as metro-area school board elections and other selected questions. Other, and eventually official, results, are available from the Kansas City Election Board, Jackson County Election Board, Clay County Board of Election Commissioners and the Platte County Elections Board.

KANSAS CITY MAYOR

Precincts reporting: 98%

Scott Taylor: 4,604

Alissia Canady: 7,186

Quinton Lucas: 9,820

Steve Miller: 6,525

Scott Wagner: 4,881

Philip "Phil" Glynn: 4,150

Vincent Lee: 190

Jolie Justus: 11,926

Jermaine Reed: 2,882

Henry Klein: 350

Clay Chastain: 469

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 3rd DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Brandon Ellington: 23,995

Wallace Hartsfield, II: 17,642

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 4th DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Katheryn Shields: 32,560

Robert Westfall: 7,067

Austin Strassle: 5,779

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 5th DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Lee Barnes, Jr.: 19,314

Erik Dickinson: 11,279

Dwayne Williams: 11,494

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 3rd DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Joseph "Joey Cuts" Thomas: 1,393

Joseph Jackson: 403

Shaheer Akhtab: 321

Pat Clarke: 1,018

Rachel Riley: 562

Melissa Robinson: 2,122

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 4th DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Jared Campbell: 1,818

Eric Bunch: 2,894

Geoff Jolley: 3,014

KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 5th DISTRICT

Precincts reporting: 98%

Bryan Dial: 944

Ryana Parks-Shaw: 4,396

Stephan Gordon: 555

Mitch Sudduth: 622

Edward Bell, II: 1,113

QUESTION 1: Pre-K Economic Development Sales Tax

Precincts reporting: 98%

Yes: 17,550

No: 35,237

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Sub-District One

Precincts reporting: 94%

Rita Marie Cortés: 4,568

Matthew Steven Oates: 2,328

Sub-District Five

Precincts reporting: 100%

Mark Wasserstrom: 2,826

D. Jensen (Adams): 1,683

HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three-year term, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 94%

John Charles Carmichael: 966

Tramise Carter: 1,086

Cecil Elliott Wattree: 898

One-year term

Precincts reporting: 94%

Luther Chandler: 1,483

Richard Abram II: 1,485

RAYTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three-year term, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 100%

Bobbie Saulsberry: 1,189

LaShonda Orkes: 1,254

Rick Thode: 887

Question #1, Bond Issue 2019

Precincts reporting: 100

Yes: 2,016

No: 894

Question #2, Property Tax Levy

Precincts reporting: 100

Yes: 1,524

No: 1,383

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BOARD, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 1

Don Kessinger: 40

Dawn Foy: 33

Amy Blankenship: 55

Tyrone A. Watson-Ferguson: 18

CENTER SCHOOL BOARD

One-year term, one candidate elected

Precincts reporting: 100%

Stephen G. Stricklin: 1,041

Jonathan Decker: 415

Danielle Charise Quinn: 1,841

Three-year term, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 100%

Ronald Fritz: 1,420

Beverly Cunningham: 1,325

Cecelia M. Ball: 1,068

Sammy Cook: 747

Bond Election

Precincts reporting: 100%

Yes: 3,153

No: 689

LEE'S SUMMIT SCHOOL BOARD, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 100%

Michael McMenus: 904

Michael D. Allen: 4,128

Paul Dornon: 180

Billy Wayne "Bill" Birmingham, Jr.: 952

Amy Turgon: 747

Donald R. Olson, Jr.: 314

Judith "Judy" C. Hedrick: 4,207

Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell: 1,262

RAYMORE-PECULIAR R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT, three-year term, two candidates elected

Precincts reporting: 100%

Susan Edmonsond: 555

Joyce Noah: 564

Bill Lowe: 623

Aaron Howelett: 567



