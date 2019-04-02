Kansas City Primary Election Results 2019

Tuesday's primary election asked voters to narrow a slate of candidates for Kansas City mayor and city council ahead of the general election on June 18. Residents also voted for school board candidates, and were asked to weigh in on a plan proposed by outgoing Mayor Sly James to fund pre-kindergarten education with a ⅜ cents sales tax that would generate $30 million a year for the next ten years.
Below are unofficial results from the those races, as well as metro-area school board elections and other selected questions. Other, and eventually official, results, are available from the Kansas City Election Board, Jackson County Election Board, Clay County Board of Election Commissioners and the Platte County Elections Board.
KANSAS CITY MAYOR
Precincts reporting: 98%
Scott Taylor: 4,604
Alissia Canady: 7,186
Quinton Lucas: 9,820
Steve Miller: 6,525
Scott Wagner: 4,881
Philip "Phil" Glynn: 4,150
Vincent Lee: 190
Jolie Justus: 11,926
Jermaine Reed: 2,882
Henry Klein: 350
Clay Chastain: 469
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 3rd DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Brandon Ellington: 23,995
Wallace Hartsfield, II: 17,642
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 4th DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Katheryn Shields: 32,560
Robert Westfall: 7,067
Austin Strassle: 5,779
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE 5th DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Lee Barnes, Jr.: 19,314
Erik Dickinson: 11,279
Dwayne Williams: 11,494
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 3rd DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Joseph "Joey Cuts" Thomas: 1,393
Joseph Jackson: 403
Shaheer Akhtab: 321
Pat Clarke: 1,018
Rachel Riley: 562
Melissa Robinson: 2,122
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 4th DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Jared Campbell: 1,818
Eric Bunch: 2,894
Geoff Jolley: 3,014
KANSAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER 5th DISTRICT
Precincts reporting: 98%
Bryan Dial: 944
Ryana Parks-Shaw: 4,396
Stephan Gordon: 555
Mitch Sudduth: 622
Edward Bell, II: 1,113
QUESTION 1: Pre-K Economic Development Sales Tax
Precincts reporting: 98%
Yes: 17,550
No: 35,237
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI
Sub-District One
Precincts reporting: 94%
Rita Marie Cortés: 4,568
Matthew Steven Oates: 2,328
Sub-District Five
Precincts reporting: 100%
Mark Wasserstrom: 2,826
D. Jensen (Adams): 1,683
HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three-year term, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 94%
John Charles Carmichael: 966
Tramise Carter: 1,086
Cecil Elliott Wattree: 898
One-year term
Precincts reporting: 94%
Luther Chandler: 1,483
Richard Abram II: 1,485
RAYTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three-year term, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 100%
Bobbie Saulsberry: 1,189
LaShonda Orkes: 1,254
Rick Thode: 887
Question #1, Bond Issue 2019
Precincts reporting: 100
Yes: 2,016
No: 894
Question #2, Property Tax Levy
Precincts reporting: 100
Yes: 1,524
No: 1,383
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BOARD, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 1
Don Kessinger: 40
Dawn Foy: 33
Amy Blankenship: 55
Tyrone A. Watson-Ferguson: 18
CENTER SCHOOL BOARD
One-year term, one candidate elected
Precincts reporting: 100%
Stephen G. Stricklin: 1,041
Jonathan Decker: 415
Danielle Charise Quinn: 1,841
Three-year term, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 100%
Ronald Fritz: 1,420
Beverly Cunningham: 1,325
Cecelia M. Ball: 1,068
Sammy Cook: 747
Bond Election
Precincts reporting: 100%
Yes: 3,153
No: 689
LEE'S SUMMIT SCHOOL BOARD, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 100%
Michael McMenus: 904
Michael D. Allen: 4,128
Paul Dornon: 180
Billy Wayne "Bill" Birmingham, Jr.: 952
Amy Turgon: 747
Donald R. Olson, Jr.: 314
Judith "Judy" C. Hedrick: 4,207
Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell: 1,262
RAYMORE-PECULIAR R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT, three-year term, two candidates elected
Precincts reporting: 100%
Susan Edmonsond: 555
Joyce Noah: 564
Bill Lowe: 623
Aaron Howelett: 567