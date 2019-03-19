Kansas City Symphony Hires New Executive Director

The Kansas City Symphony wrapped up its seven-month national search for a new executive director and hired Daniel Beckley, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Beckley most recently was vice president and general manager of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Beckley succeeds Frank Byrne, who's retiring this year after a 19-year tenure.

Byrne set a high bar with his deep commitment and "extraordinary skill," Symphony Board Chairman William Lyons said in a release.

Read the rest of the story in the Kansas City Business Journal.

