KC Schools May Start Online; St. Louis Youth Sports On Hold

The superintendent of one of Missouri’s largest school districts wants to start the school year with only online classes due to the virus outbreak. Meanwhile, St. Louis-area leaders are defending their decision to shut down youth sports in an effort to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus as cases rise among young people. Kansas City Kansas Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell told the School Board Wednesday night that he also wants to wait until Sept. 8 to begin the school year, which was supposed to start Aug. 24. In the St. Louis area, youth sports were halted this week, drawing criticism from some coaches, parents and facility operators.