Lady Bears Hope To Keep Momentum Going In Saturday Game Against SIU

The MSU Lady Bears basketball team earned a spot in the NCAA tournament last year and made it to the Sweet Sixteen. This year, the team hopes to go even farther—and Saturday’s (Feb15) game against Southern Illinois University will be critical for them in their journey.

The Lady Bears are 20-3 with seven regular season games left. Five of those seven games will be at home, starting with SIU Saturday. The last time the two teams faced off, SIU beat the Lady Bears by a last second lay-up.

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon.

“I mean, in a sense it’s kind of a payback revenge game, so for me as a coach I’m just trying to manage our emotions and make sure we’re not too high. And then sometimes when you get too high you can come out flat but I like that they have a lot of emotion behind this game and energy already,” she said.

Coach Mox also said that the Lady Bears have been playing much better defensively since the last time they played SIU.

