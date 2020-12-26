Landlocked Opera on Classical KC

Members of Kansas City's Landlocked Opera, Inc visit with Classical KC. Joining the conversation is President Christina Casey-Ray, Artistic Director Jonathan Ray, Education Director Neal Long, Bass Baritone Anthony Perkins, Jr. and Conductor Betsy Bledsoe.

Program

Landlocked Opera, Inc

Piano accompaniment by Rachel Aubuchon

“Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini

- Anna Mandina, soprano

“Barcarolle” from Tales of Hoffman by Jacques Offenbach

- Anna Mandina and Christina Casey-Ray

“Come scoglio” from Cosi fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

- Rachel Priest, soprano

“Sure on the shining night” by Samuel Barber

- Neal Long, tenor

“Ah mes amis” from The Daughter of the Regiment by Gaetano Donizetti

- Neal Long, tenor

“Comfort Ye, My People" and "Ev’ry Valley Shall Be Exalted” from Messiah by George Frideric Handel

- Jonathan Ray, tenor

“Deposuit potentes” from Magnificat by Johann Sebastian Bach

- Jonathan Ray, tenor

“Maria Wiegenlied” by Max Reger

- Anna Mandina, soprano

“Ave Maria” by Cesar Franck

- Rachel Priest, soprano and Rick Deasley, organ

“Cantique de Noel” (O Holy Night) by Adolphe Adam

- Rachel Priest, soprano

“Gesu bambino” by Pietro Yon

- Rachel Priest and Christina Casey-Ray

For more information about Landlocked Opera, Inc, visit LandlockedOpera.org and to find out about their "Social Distance Sings" and their "Quaran-sings", visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/landlockedoperainc.

