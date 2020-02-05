 Lawmakers Consider Vaping Ban and Education About Vaping in Schools | KBIA

Lawmakers Consider Vaping Ban and Education About Vaping in Schools

By Madison Czopek & Columbia Missourian 59 minutes ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Bills that would prevent vaping in schools and increase student awareness of the dangers of vaping won support from students, school administrators and medical professionals in a hearing Tuesday.

HB 1682 would extend an existing law that bans the use of tobacco products inside of schools to include the use of vapor products, such as JUULs and other e-cigarettes. HB 1808 would require the state Board of Education to change existing health learning standards to include instruction on the effects of using vapor products when schools teach about tobacco.

Students have been pushing for the measures, which were both sponsored by Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles.

