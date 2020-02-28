 Lawsuit Filed to End Missouri Public Defender 'Wait Lists' | KBIA

Lawsuit Filed to End Missouri Public Defender 'Wait Lists'

By Associated Press 3 minutes ago

Civil rights advocates have sued to end Missouri's use of public defender “wait lists,” a practice they contend deprives thousands of people of their right to court-appointed counsel. 

A petition filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cole County seeks a court order forcing Missouri to immediately stop the practice by either appointing counsel or dropping charges against criminal defendants who have not been provided a defense attorney.

It alleges that more than 4,600 individuals were on growing waiting lists for a defense attorney in Missouri, and about 600 of those are being held in pretrial detention without legal representation. 

Tags: 
public defenders
missouri public defenders
Missouri Public Defender System

Related Content

Private Attorneys Offer to Help Overworked Public Defenders

By Mar 22, 2017
St. Louis Arch
paparutzi / Flickr

Private attorneys in the St. Louis area have committed to take over some cases from the state's overburdened public defender system on a volunteer basis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a new nonprofit group, called the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel, is behind the plan. It calls for younger private sector attorneys to handle certain jury cases for indigent defendants in the circuit courts of St. Louis and St. Louis County. Besides reducing public defender caseloads, the young attorneys can gain trial experience.

ACLU, Others Sue Missouri Over Public Defender System

By Mar 10, 2017
ACLU / Wikimedia Commons

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A class-action lawsuit says the lack of funding and staff for Missouri's public defender system has left overwhelmed public defenders unable to provide adequate defense for indigent clients.

The ACLU of Missouri and the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis filed the lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Eric Greitens and several other officials.