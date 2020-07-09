Leader of Drug Distribution Organization Pleads Guilty

A man who was accused of leading a large drug distribution organization in St. Louis has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The guilty plea for 44-year-old Guy Goolsby of St. Louis was announced Thursday. Goolsby admitted to conspiring to distribute large quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Thirteen others who were indicted along with Goolsby in May 2019 are awaiting trial. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis says law enforcement seized more than $2 million of drug proceeds. Federal investigators say the ring brought drugs from Houston and Florida to St. Louis. Goolsby could face up to life in prison at sentencing in October.