Local Attorney Nicole Gorovsky Debuts As Regular Panelist On St. Louis On The Air

St. Louis Public Radio is pleased to announce that local attorney Nicole Gorovsky has joined as a recurring contributor for the Legal Roundtable segments on St. Louis on the Air.

Three panelists, now regularly including Gorovsky, convene once a month to look closer at local and regional issues and developments as they pertain to the law and challenge the region.

Gorovsky is a St. Louis attorney with nearly 20 years of experience and the owner of Gorovsky Law, LLC., a law firm dedicated to representing crime victims in civil lawsuits.

She spent ten years as a prosecutor – first as an appellate prosecutor for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, then as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Missouri, and then as a federal prosecutor in Southern Illinois. Gorovsky then went into private practice to represent crime victims in civil cases against perpetrators and the institutions who harbor perpetrators.

Gorovsky received her law degree from Washington University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. She is married to a prosecutor in the St. Louis area and has two children.

“St. Louis and Missouri have such a fascinating legal history, present and future,” said Gorovsky. “From Dred Scott to what is happening with the Circuit Attorney’s Office to whatever happens next, there is always something in the legal realm worth discussing for its effect on our lives, our history, our culture and our future.”

Gorovsky joins longtime Legal Roundtable panelists Bill Freivogel of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Mark Smith of Washington University, both of whom have their JDs, as regular panelists. Each month, two of three will be featured on the program along with a third, nonrecurring legal expert.

St. Louis on the Air, hosted by Sarah Fenske, is broadcast Monday through Friday, noon-1 p.m. and repeats from 7-8 p.m. Legal Roundtable segments of the show are broadcast once per month and are available at stlpr.org/legal. Episodes of St. Louis on the Air are also available via podcast.

