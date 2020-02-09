Looking for a Job? February Brings a Host of Hiring Events to Springfield, Branson

Job hunters will want to polish up their resumes ahead of a string of job fairs, beginning with three hiring events in Springfield this week.
KSMU's Jennifer Moore interviewed Sabrina Bonnette with the Missouri Job Center to discuss the details.
* Tuesday, February 11 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield: Gold Mountain Communications is hiring up to 20 sales advisors.
* Tuesday, February 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at 2945 E. Pythian Street in Springfield: Springfield Public Schools is hiring bus drivers. The Missouri Job Center's Mobile Unit will be on site to help job seekers with online applications and resumes.
* Wednesday, February 12 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield: "Wednesday Works" hiring event, with Bass Pro, Express Employment, McCormick, Renewal by Anderson, and the YMCA all hiring.
* Thursday, February 27 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the Branson United Methodist Church, 1208 W. 76 Country Blvd in Branson: Veterans First Hiring Event & Resource Fair. From noon to 1:30 PM, this event is open to veterans and military spouses only; from 1:30 to 4:00 PM, event is open to the general public. Veterans can seek help on disability status, education benefits, VA paperwork and more. Contact person: Sabrina Bonnette, 417-841-3353, or the Branson Job Center: 417-334-4156.