Lt. Gov. Kehoe to Lead Missouri School Safety Task Force

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has taken lead as head of Missouri’s newly debuted school safety task force. The task force, comprised of five departments, intends to offer diverse perspectives when developing a school safety plan that gives optional recommendations to Missouri schools.

Kehoe emphasized the impact that can be made by including a variety of groups, such the Department of Mental Health.

“Helping educators and school board members, districts and etcetera learn how to recognize when someone is having troubles and trying to get in front of that.”

State leaders aim to have their recommendations out by the end of July.