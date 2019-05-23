A Major Missouri GOP Donor Tells The Governor To Veto New Abortion Restrictions

One of the biggest donors for Missouri Republicans is calling on Gov. Mike Parson to veto the strict abortion regulations that lawmakers passed at the end of the 2019 session. If he doesn't, there could be a statewide ballot measure in 2020 to repeal them.



David Humphreys, a businessman from Joplin, has donated millions of dollars to help the GOP take firm control of the state House and Senate, as well as fund now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign for state attorney general a few years ago.

But on Thursday night, he broke with the party, saying in a news release that HB 126 was "poorly thought out and passed without appropriate public debate," adding it is "bad public policy and bad for Missourians."

A person who close is to Humphreys but did not want to be identified said that if the bill is not vetoed, the megadonor may fund a campaign to repeal the restrictions, but had no further details.

Parson did not immediately return a request for comment on Humphreys' wish for a veto or whether this would cause a rift in the state Republican Party. The governor publicly supported the bill and said that he would sign it.

Humphreys said in his statement that he didn't want to become part of the abortion debate. And while he is "personally opposed" to abortion, he said, "I do support a women's right to choose, particularly in the case of rape or incest."

The bill that passed last week would ban abortions as early as eight weeks into a pregnancy, which can be before a woman knows she's pregnant. And while there is an exception for medical emergencies, the ban would be enforced in the case of rape or incest. That provision is what Humphreys took issue with.

"(I) have to believe that the politicians in Jeff City that voted for this bill would themselves support their wives or daughters' right to choose if their loved ones were raped," Humphreys wrote.

Jason Rosenbaum is a political reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @jrosenbaum.

Erica Hunzinger is an editor at KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter: @ehunzinger.

