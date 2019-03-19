The race for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, is crowded with candidates. Today, we zoom out and take a look at the job they want. While a lot of candidates campaign on reducing crime and providing basic city services, it turns out that the mayor isn't in charge of the police department or snow removal. So what exactly is the mayor's role, and how does that fit in with the city council and city manager? What's the mayor of Kansas City actually responsible for? We'll ask the questions so you can focus on who to vote for.

Guests:

Lisa Rodriguez, afternoon newscaster and reporter, KCUR 89.3

afternoon newscaster and reporter, KCUR 89.3 Lynn Horsley, former KCMO City Hall beat reporter for The Kansas City Star

former KCMO City Hall beat reporter for The Kansas City Star John Sharp, columnist for The Martin City Telegraph and former city councilman for the 6th district