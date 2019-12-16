Mid-Missouri Workplaces, Schools Closed, Bracing for Second Day of Winter Storm

As the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on mid-Missouri continues, several schools and workplaces have temporarily closed doors in the hopes of keeping commuters at home and off the ice and snow.

Among the higher profile closures so far: School districts in Boone, Callaway, Cooper, Moniteau, Benton, Pulaski and Cole counties, the University of Missouri, Columbia College, Stephens College and Central Methodist University.

You can find an up-to-date list of closures from our reporting partners at KOMU 8 News.