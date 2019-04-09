Miracle League Looking for Volunteer 'Buddies' To Help Athletes With Disabilities

Since 2012, the Miracle League in Springfield has helped people with disabilities suit up and play ball. This year, there are over 200 people signed up to play with the Miracle League, but the program needs volunteers.

Every Miracle League player is paired with a volunteer buddy. The buddy may help the athlete hit, catch, and run the bases--or maybe just cheer them on.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, a spokeswoman for the Springfield Greene-County Park Board, said some players may need more help than others.

“Sometimes there is some assistance, especially with the children with disabilities who are playing Miracle League, but a lot of times it’s just being on the field with your buddy and making sure they’re having a good time and definitely you are having a good time,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards.

The season opens on April 15th. Youth teams play Monday nights and adult teams play Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The greatest need at this time is buddies for the adult teams. Volunteers are only asked to commit to one game, but are welcome to volunteer as much as they’d like.

And those volunteers must be at least 12 years old, enthusiastic and friendly. If you’d like to register as a volunteer buddy, you can visit ParkBoard.org/Miracle.

