Missouri Adds 958 COVID-19 Cases, Largest Single-Day Jump

Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958. According to KOMU 8, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 846 cases Sunday as well. The new confirmed cases bring the state total to 33,094 and exceeded Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases of 936 on Tuesday. As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 560 a week ago. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the number of deaths also increased to 1,129.